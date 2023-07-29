Dolores Ann Drenon Albertini, 85, Prairie Village, KS, died Saturday, July 19, 2023.

She was born August 13, 1937, in Topeka, KS, to Victor M. and Hila E. Drenon. She graduated from Argentine High School in Kansas City, KS. She received her bachelor’s degree in language and literature from Pittsburg State University and her master’s degree in library science from Columbia University in New York City.

In 1960, she married Virgil R. Albertini at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, KS.

Mrs. Albertini held professional library positions at Pasadena Public Library, Pasadena, CA; Kansas City Public Library, Kansas City, KS; University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS; and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she spent 42 years.

In 1978, the Northwest administration asked the Albertinis to write the university’s history from 1956 to 1980 as part of its 75th anniversary. Their work in researching and writing resulted in a hard-cover book titled “Towers in the Northwest,” which was unveiled at the 1980 Homecoming.

She was one of the founding members of the New Nodaway Humane Society. In addition, she was an active American Red Cross volunteer for many years, serving at the old St. Francis Hospital and in Maryville nursing homes.

She was recognized for her competitive running on both the local and national levels, running 5K and 10K races. She was invited to train with Northwest’s women’s cross country team.

The couple moved to Kansas City in 2006.

Services were Wednesday, July 26 at the Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, KS. Burial was Thursday, July 27 at the Garden of Memories in Pittsburg, KS.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, PO Box 185, Maryville, MO 64468 or The Miner’s Hall Museum, 701 South Broadway Street, Franklin, KS 66735.

Online condolences may be left at porterfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Porter Funeral Home.