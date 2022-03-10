Theodore “Teddy” Warren Lang, 28, Naples, FL, died Monday, March 7, 2022.

He was born October 21, 1993, in Kansas City, to Dan Lang and Julie Bram Lang. He graduated in 2012 from Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village, KS. He went on to study business at the University of Kansas.

Mr. Warren worked in many restaurants in Kansas City and Naples.

KS; uncle and aunt, Jeff and Kim Bram, Maryville; cousins, David, Adrian, Jessica and Jackson; and partner, Rosalyn Morse.

Cremation services are pending at the Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services, Naples.

Memorial donations may be made to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary at alwaysandfurever.org.