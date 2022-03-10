Dennis “Denny” Heath Mock, 47, Maryville, formerly of Kansas City, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born June 25, 1974, in Kansas City. He was a 1992 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton.

Mr. Mock had worked security for the Cerner Corporation corporate headquarters before moving to Maryville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 12 at the Gladstone Fellowship Church, Gladstone. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am prior to the services at the church.

Mr. Mock’s body will be cremated following the services with inurnment held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.