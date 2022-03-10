Anita Louise Keown, 74, Maryville, formerly of Kansas City, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born November 28, 1947, in Kansas City, to William and Juanita Spinharney Malott. She was a high school graduate.

She worked for many years at the Kansas City Star newspaper in the collections department.

Ms. Keown’s body has been cremated. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.