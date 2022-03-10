Tanya Sue Birkenholz Wilson, 62, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

She was born June 21, 1959, to Alice Jean Mires and Vilas Earl “John” Birkenholz. She spent her entire life in the Maryville area.

On December 31, 1985, she married Mark Wilson in Maryville.

Mrs. Wilson worked at Terry’s House of Heartburn for many years before purchasing the restaurant herself and renaming it Tanya’s Café.

Services will be at 1 pm, Friday, March 11 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell. No formal visitation will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Hospice Fund.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.