Bryan K. Arnold, 45, Maryville, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Bryan was born on May 24, 1976, in Maryville to Keith F. and Sarah J. Woodruff Arnold.

He was a 1995 graduate of Maryville High School. Bryan was the owner and operator of Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Door Service, LLC, in Maryville. He served as a lieutenant with the Polk Township Fire Protection District and an active member of The Bridge Church. Bryan was a former member of Boy Scout Troop 75, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3669 and The Maryville Elks Lodge.

He married Tiffany S. Cordonnier on June 15, 2014. She survives of the home.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, March 6 at the The Bridge Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Bryan’s family suggests memorials be made in care of the Maryville Fire Department.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.