The 2022 St. Francis Gala had many surprise moments throughout the night, including special music, themed cocktails and utilizing new spaces at the Mozingo Event Center.

“It was truly an incredible night,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “Everyone in the room was delighted to be together again. It was a room filled with generous people, many connected to the mission of mental healthcare, and all wanting to ensure a vibrant future for our rural hospital.”

Perhaps the biggest surprises came during the “Fund-A-Need” portion of the night, when two large and generous gifts pushed the fundraising totals beyond a number that was ever seen before. Just after the mission video, where community mental health leaders highlighted the need and vision for how our region begins to create meaningful change around the mental health crisis, the emcee for the evening, Ben Farrell, began the “Fund-A-Need” auction, calling out donation amounts and calling on bidders who raised their paddles high in support.

Just as the fundraising began, Jennings was called over to the table of Maryville Councilwoman Rachael Martin. She indicated the Maryville City Council wanted to pursue supporting this cause with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The council then unofficially committed $20,000 toward mental health support. Jennings passed the news along to the emcee and the crowd erupted with applause. Many of those in attendance were moved to tears with the generosity of the community and those making donations in person. On April 11, the Maryville City Council passed an ordinance to officially approve the funding commitment.

“Mental health barriers and stigmas are being broken down every day, but it is critical that we continue building a network of resources to support our loved ones,” said Martin. “I’m proud to be part of a team that recognizes the importance of prioritizing mental health in our community.”

Just as Jennings headed to her spot in the back of the room, she was pulled aside by Teri Harr, St. Francis Foundation board member. Harr had been texting with donor Ron Houston that evening, as he was unable to attend the event this year. Houston asked Harr to announce a $10,000 donation on his behalf toward the cause. The crowd was overcome once again.

Later in the evening, one guest shared he was on his toes the entire night, in awe of the surprise moments and generosity that were reflected in the room that evening.

Total funds raised at the 2022 St. Francis Gala in support of mental health resources across the region totaled more than $250,000, an unprecedented number, never seen before at the event.

“I remain in awe of the communities across the five-county region who came together for this event, inspired by the mission and the ambassadors that represented the mission, saying they want to be a part of creating meaningful change,” said Jennings. “Every single gift that was given that night was vitally important to the work we are doing. I am inspired by the generosity of the individuals, families and businesses across the region.”