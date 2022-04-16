By Morgan Guyer

Maryville baseball suffered its second defeat to Savannah this season, 13-3, on April 12.

As winds gusted close to 40 mph, Savannah opened up a 2-0 lead over the Spoofhounds in the top of the first inning. Maryville added a run in the first thanks to a Blake Katen RBI single.

The game stayed 2-1 until the 4th inning when Savannah began to take over, as they scored seven runs between the 4th and 5th innings to take a 9-1 lead. The exclamation point was then sent home in the 6th, when Savannah’s Ashton Kincaid sent a fly ball over the left field wall to make it a 10-1 game.

Maryville head coach Hans Plackemeier had a simple message after the game.

“We just talked about how we need to be doing the little things,” Plackemeier said. “Stuff that we’re working on getting through to be a better team.”

Maryville was coming off a thrilling 10-9 victory at Lathrop the night before that went into 14 innings.

“It was a long night, and it showed today. We were outplayed,” Plackemeier said. “We’ll be ready to go on Monday.”

Savannah pitcher Tyson Hilsabeck went 6 and 2/3rds innings, giving up just four hits. Maryville senior Connor Drake knew how much of a test it would be going against Hilsabeck.

“His fastball was working good, and we were a little late and he was hitting spots,” Drake said. “We hit it; we just hit right at them. It’s part of baseball.”

Even going against such a good pitcher, Plackemeier saw some positives in his team’s hitting ability.

‘We hit him hard. Some were falling, and some were not,” Plackemeier said. “We just gotta keep working.”

Maryville is 6-4 on the season as they begin preparations for the Pony Express Tournament which begins April 18 in St. Joseph.