Summer hits its stride with fun July activities in Nodaway County. Following are the events submitted to the Nodaway News Leader.

• July 1-31 – Summer Reading Program for all ages at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main. Prizes are provided with funding from the Maryville Pride Lions Club. Library is open 9 am to 6 pm, Monday-Friday and 9 am to 3 pm, Saturdays. For more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.

July 1-26 – No Hunger Summer, free sack lunch pickup for all children ages to 18 at the United Methodist Church, 222 North Clarinda, Burlington Jct., Monday-Friday, 11:30 am to 1 pm. No lunch served on Thursday, July 4. Adults are $2. For more information, contact Mary Porter, 660.562.8653.

• July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – Hopkins Historical Museum is open from 1 to 3 pm.

West Nodaway Food Pantry at First Christian Church, corner of Third and Ballard streets, Burlington Jct. 4 to 6 pm. The food drop is at 4:30 pm, Wednesdays, July 11, 18 and 25. Numbers are given out and it is first come, first served as long as the food lasts.

There are no income restrictions, but it is requested people only use when in need.

• July 4 – 47th Annual Lisa Lane 4th of July parade starts at Lisa Lane and 16th, refreshments afterwards, 10 am.

• July 6 – Mozingo Lake 4th of July Spectacular including music from Casi Joy.

Maryville Optimist Club Kids Fishing Tournament, sign up, 8 am; fishing, 8:30 to 11 am; prizes awarded, 11 am. Worms provided.

• July 6, 13, 20, 27 – Downtown Maryville Market, corner of Fourth and Buchanan Streets, 8 am to noon.

• July 8 – City of Burlington Jct. Meet and Greet with Nodaway County Sheriff Candidate Austin Hann at city hall, 6 pm.

• July 9 – Hopkins Open Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 pm.

• July 10-28 – School House Rock Live Jr., summer musical theatre camp by Maryville Young Players.

• July 10 – Walk with a Doc sponsored by Mosaic Medical Center -Maryville, starts on the walking trail at the north end of the hospital, noon.

Last day to register to vote in the August 6 Primary Election.

• July 11-13 – Nodaway County Fair

Maryville Host Lions food tent at the NCF serving starting at 5 pm.

TCW Lemonde stand at the NCF, serving starts at 5 pm.

• July 11 – Republican Women and Associates meeting at A&G Restaurant, 11:30 am.

Conception Community Blood Drive, Knights of Columbus Hall, 509 Clark Street, Conception Jct. 1 to 6 pm.

Candidate and Issues Forums at Rose Hill Acres, doors open at 6:15 pm; starts 6:30 pm.

Nodaway County Band performance at the fair, 7 pm.

• July 12 – 11th Annual Spoofhound Football Backers Golf Tournament at Mozingo Lake Golf Course, morning golfers, check-in, 7:30 am; tee-time 8 am; lunch and