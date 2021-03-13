Students from Northeast Nodaway, North Nodaway and West Nodaway took part in the annual County Government Day, March 10. The NEN sophomore government class including Instructor Jared Freemyer and students Creed Wilcox, Brendon Deardorff, Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell listen to Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton discuss the duties of the county clerk’s office.

The schools circulated between the different county offices and the Nodaway County Courthouse to learn about the local county government.

During the afternoon, the Nodaway County elected officials visited Maryville Middle School where they circulated between three classrooms of eighth graders talking about their duties.