The Maryville City Council opened their meeting with Mayor Ben Lipiec telling the gallery there had been a social media announcement that face masks were on the evening’s agenda. They were not.

Lipiec recommended if there was anyone in the gallery who wanted to address the council, to speak up under the agenda item, “Citizens to be heard.” John McBride did speak up during that part of the meeting and requested the council cancel the mask mandate immediately as other communities and states are doing so.

Councilman Jason McDowell made a motion to rescind the mask ordinance effective at midnight, March 14. It failed for the lack of a second with no council discussion.

Early in the meeting, Councilwoman Rachael Martin asked for recognition of Maryville City Treasurer Denise Town, who was present, for her department’s award earlier this fiscal year.

Other business items the council addressed:

• Authorized a request to hold the 34th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Parade at 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 13, sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar, 300 block of North Market.

• Accepted the 2020 audit prepared by Sikich, LLP, Chesterfield, noting the credit card policy needs to be updated as does the employee handbook to reflect current procedures.

• Approved an addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding for the consolidated dispatch services, which set up the organization of the Joint 911 Overnight Board.

• Replaced an ordinance regarding a real estate contract with Ice Cream Cone Land LLC located at 119 West Fourth to indicate the development proper name.

• Executed a Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co, Inc., Kansas City, lease for a 2021 John Deere 544 loader, $35,609.04 in the street maintenance department.

• Approved a three year planned service agreement with CK Power, St. Louis, for 10 generators for backup power at public safety, sewer treatment plant, water treatment plant, Mozingo Lake intake and six city lift stations, $14,530.

• Executed a contract with Ray Lindsey Company, Belton, to purchase UV bulbs for the wastewater plant, $38,816.34.

Reports

City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on COVID-19 locally, the South Main $12 million project has four addenda to the specifications with the bid opening to be 2 pm, Wednesday, March 17, HDR is preparing for the construction manager at risk job Mozingo Lake charcoal project’s request for proposals, a new app is being launched for city utility payment, 912 East Fifth Street and 401 South Buchanan Street received a dangerous structure designation and ordered for demolition.

The Maryville Public Library summary report and the operating budget were submitted.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland announced the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport and Mozingo Lake bids for hay harvesting bids will be collected.