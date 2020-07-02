Steven Allen Gaskill, 64, Maryville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 31, 1955, in Maryville, to Kenneth David and Lois Irene Chaney Gaskill. He was a lifelong resident of the Maryville area.

On December 1, 1973, in Maryville, Steve was united in marriage to Ann Louise Davidson. She survives of the home.

Mr. Gaskill’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 3 at Bram Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the Steve Gaskill Memorial Fund, at the Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.