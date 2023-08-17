Linda Sue Griffin Parker, 73, Maryville, died Friday, August 11, 2023, at Parkdale Care Center.

She was born in San Bernadino, CA.

Ms. Parker drove a long-haul truck for Covenant Trucking most of her life. She was a member of the million-mile club; no accidents for one million miles driven.

Ms. Parker’s body will be cremated and her remains spread where she requested.

Any donations can be made to the Humane Society in your area.

