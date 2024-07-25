State Representative Jeff Farnan announces the accomplishment of helping to secure significant funds in Missouri’s budget for the next fiscal year. Farnan’s diligent efforts for this substantial allocation will aid two important initiatives in his district.

With the efforts of Representative Farnan and many House colleagues, $228,000 has been secured for the North Star Advocacy Center, which provides crucial programs that offer support and resources to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The allocated funding will provide the organization with an opportunity to purchase a house for transitional housing and add a storage shed for donations.

Farnan, R-Stanberry, emphasized, “I am pleased to have been part of securing this essential funding for our community in the state’s budget for next year. It is imperative to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community, and this organization is quite literally a lifeline to many needing access to a safe place.”

There was an additional $600,000 allocated to support the Atchison County levy. Farnan’s further efforts this session have secured substantial investment for the community and will be used for essential infrastructure improvements for the county’s levy system, protecting local communities from flooding, and ensuring the safety of residents and properties.

“This additional funding is a huge win for my district,” stated Farnan, adding, “Successfully securing support for these much-needed improvements will help our communities in the event of potential natural disasters. The safety of the public is a top priority for me.”