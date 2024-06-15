Tickets to all Missouri State Fair concerts and events are on sale to the public now, while supplies last. This includes all concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast and $12 advance adult gate admission. These tickets will be available through Etix.com and by phone 1.800.514.ETIX, 1.800.514.3849. Starting at noon on Monday, July 1 tickets will be available for purchase at the Missouri State Fair box office, located on the Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Box office hours are noon to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, July 1 through August 2, expanding to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5-7 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the Fair, Aug. 8-18. The Box Office is closed July 4 in observance of 4th of July holiday.

The State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, is the venue for eight concerts, two tractor pulls, and one auto race this year. Children two and under are free to reserved Grandstand concerts, but must sit on adult’s laps. Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission.

Thursday, August 8 – Foreigner Farewell Tour with Maggie Rose, 7:30 pm, $50 grandstand/$60 track with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Friday, August 9 – Warren Zeider with Special Guest Wyatt Flores, 7:30 pm, $45 grandstand/$55 track with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Saturday, August 10 – Goo Goo Dolls with The Fray, 7:30 pm, $60 grandstand/$70 track with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Sunday, August 11 – Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket, 12 pm and 6 pm, $35 adults/$15 youth, ages 6-12, free children five and under.

Monday, August 12 – Pro Pulling League, 6 pm, $35 adults/$15 youth, ages 6-12, free children five and under.

Tuesday, August 13 – Tracy Lawrence with Ruby Leigh, 7:30 pm, $35 grandstand/$40 track.

Wednesday, August 14 – Tauren Wells with Jordan Feliz, 7:30 pm, $35 grandstand/$40 track.

Thursday, August 15 – Ian Munsick with Creed Fisher, 7:30 pm, $45 grandstand/$55 track.

Friday, August 16 – Ludacris with Dax, 7:30 pm, $50 grandstand/$60 track with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Saturday, August 17 – Alabama with special guest TBA, 7:30 pm, $65 grandstand/$75 track with fireworks following the show, sponsored by Missouri S&T.

Sundary, August 18 – 2024 Powri 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds and Super Stock Races, 6 pm, Hot Laps/7 p.m. Heat Races, $25 adults, $20 military/senior, 65+; $10 students, 11-17; free, ages 10 & under.

The 2024 Governor’s Ham Breakfast is a traditional gathering of Missouri elected officials, leaders in agriculture and supporters of the Missouri State Fair. The breakfast features Missouri country cured ham and other Missouri Grown products. Tickets are $50 per plate and includes August 15 gate admission to the fair.

Advance adult gate admission tickets are only $12. Purchase in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office, starting at noon, Monday, July 1, Break Time Convenience Stores, Bomgaars and Family Center Farm and Home Stores. Purchase online at Etix.com, advance admission ticket sales end at 9 am, July 31, so that tickets arrive via mail prior to the fair.

The 2024 Missouri State Fair, themed “Summer’s Best Story” is August 8-18, in Sedalia.