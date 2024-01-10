Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the State Highways and Transportation Commission including former State Senator Dan Hegeman.

Hegeman currently serves as senior community business manager at Evergy and co-owner of Hegeman Farm, Inc. He serves as the chairman of St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization and is a board member and former chairman of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Hegeman previously served as a Missouri State Senator for the 12th District and a Missouri State Representative for the 6th and later 5th Districts. He holds a bachelor of science in agriculture from the University of Missouri—Columbia.

Francis Slay, of St. Louis, was also appointed to the commission. He currently serves as executive director for the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission.