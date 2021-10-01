St. Joseph Catholic Church raises funds

A pulled pork supper will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 2 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 415 South Main Street, Parnell. The freewill donation meal will be in the basement of the church, which is handicap accessible.

The menu will be pulled pork, hotdogs, cheesy potatoes, baked beans and a variety of salads and desserts. To-go dinners are available. To place the order ahead of time, call Cathy at 660-254-8091. There are designated parking spots to pick up the orders.

An extra Mass service will be held before the meal at 4:30 pm.

UMC celebrates Lord’s Acre Day in Wilcox

The Wilcox United Methodist Church will hold a Lord’s Acre Day starting with an auction at 10:30 am and dinner at 11:30 am, Saturday, October 2. The church is located north of Maryville on Highway 71.

The meal is a freewill donation. There will be produce, crafts, baked goods and a hand-embroidered quilt.

Cowboy Church hosts Fall Roundup

The Cowboy Church Band and special guests: Sarah Davison & High Road, and Emily Ann Roberts will have the Fall Roundup Sunday, October 3, at the Braddy Park, Braddyville, IA.

The concert time is at 3 pm.

There will be hayrides, a bonfire and a hot dog roast at approximately 4:30 pm following the concert.

Admission is freewill. Attendees should bring lawn chairs.