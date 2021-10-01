Marjorie “Marge” Arlene Hutt, came into this world in Coin, IA, January 12, 1932, with a smile on her face and a song in her heart.

She went home peacefully on September 27, 2021, with her smile becoming just a bit bigger and that song playing just a little louder as she was reunited with the love of her life, Jack Hutt. They are both “smilin’ ” now!

On January 7, 1951, she married Jack E. Hutt and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage, until his passing on November 23, 1997. They resided most of their married life in Maryville, where they both became proud followers and supporters of the Spoofhounds and Bearcats.

Services were held September 30, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. A visitation with family members will be held in the Annex of the Church prior to the service. A reception with refreshments will immediately follow the service. Departure for a graveside service in Blanchard, IA will be at noon.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt expression of gratitude to doctors, nurses and especially the caring Mosaic Hospice team. Fortunately her illness was short in nature.

Memorials can be directed in Marjorie’s name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, or to the charity of the donor’s choosing

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.