“Thankful We Can Give!” was the theme for the St. Gregory Barbarigo School canned food drive completed on November 20. Sponsored by the eighth-grade class, there were 1,425 cans of food collected for The Ministry Center. The fourth-grade class collected the most food and won the competition.

The eighth-graders are kneeling: Monica Conover, Brooklyn Roderick, Teagan Frank, Jalea Price, MaKayla Yaple, Sabryn Lager, Ryesen Stiens, Dayton Tally, Peyton McCollum, Jaci Elston; standing are: Kaleb Groomer, Lucas Vierthaler and Dylan Groomer.