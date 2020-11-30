Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) Officials have announced that their Test Iowa Site will be moving locations, off-campus, in anticipation of the colder months ahead. Effective Monday, November 30th, the Test Iowa Site will be held at the Clarinda Fire Department located at 314 East Washington Street. This will allow CRHC staff members and participants to be shielded from cold temperatures and winds and also protect supplies.

At this time the site will continue to run Monday through Friday until further notice. The testing time will remain the same, beginning at 3 pm and lasting until all those waiting have been tested. CRHC has been a Test Iowa Site since the beginning of June and to date have collected and sent out over 3,300 samples.

The Test Iowa Initiative began back in April in an effort to expand testing capabilities to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. This testing availability allows for anyone with an Iowa address to be tested for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket expense. Appointments at CRHC’s Test Iowa Site should be scheduled by calling 712-542-8341 after having visited the TestIowa.com website, completed the assessment, and saved or printed the barcode. The barcode needs to be brought to the testing site.

CRHC staff will perform the nasal swab at their drive-thru testing site while the patient remains in their car. Patients will receive their results via their Test Iowa portal. CRHC is not responsible for notifying participants of their Test Iowa results.

To learn more about information and developments in COVID-19, CRHC’s response or Test Iowa Instructions please visit ClarindaHealth.com.