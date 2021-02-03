Molly McVinua

Molly’s mental health journey began in middle school as she began suffering from anxiety, depression and would later suffer from eating disorders and self harm. She began going to counseling, and although her mental health struggle is ongoing, she has found a bright future teaching 4th grade to inner-city students in Kansas City.

As an ambassador, she hopes to end the stigma around mental health. Even on the bad days, there is good to be found. Hear Molly’s full story by copying and pasting the link to your browser: https://youtu.be/fg9k9KHy8Co