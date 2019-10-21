Sr. Mary Lenora Black, OSB, 93, Clyde, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born September 15, 1926, in Lake Worth, FL, to Lester M. and Lillian J. Porter Black. She was a graduate of Tufts College and Nazareth College.

Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, October 18 at the Benedictine Convent Chapel with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.