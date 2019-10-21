Sandra Jo Payne, 76, Omaha, NE, formerly of the Maryville area, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

She was born June 20, 1943, in Gentry, to Joseph J. and Doris F. Wilson Vance. She attended Ravenwood High School and attended Omaha College of Health Careers.

Services will be at 11 am Monday, October 21 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

