By Jacki Wood

As the 2019 fall season approaches, the Maryville boys soccer team will look quite different than it did last year, when the Spoofhounds were crowned district champs and had a 12-4-1 record.

“The team lost seven seniors from last season,” head coach Dale Reuter said, who is now in his third year with the boys. “(It’s) going to be hard to replace them.”

Assisting Reuter this year will be his daughter, Kylie, in her second year with the team, and Nigel Hoilett, in his first.

Reuter will look to five seniors to lead the Hounds this season, Jaden Hayes, Jaxon Pettlon, Wade Wallace, Wesly Wallace and Connor Nielson.

“All are very good leaders and are committed to the team,” he said.

Big games for the Spoofhounds include the Barstow Tournament, which Reuter said starts the season off and tells him a lot about the team and what they need to work on, as well as conference rivals St. Pius X, Savannah and Chillicothe.

“I think the MEC is getting tougher each year and to stay in the top is hard,” he said. “No easy games.”

Reuter said the Hounds will focus on the team concept and getting better each day.

“If we are able to do that, the rest will fall into place,” he said. “I feel we have a great group of boys and we will have a great year.”

The Spoofhounds kick off the season at home on Monday, September 2 against Cameron.