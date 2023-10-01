By Morgan Guyer

Over the past few years, the Maryville Boys Soccer Team has been a force in the MEC.

The program has captured the last three Class 1 District 8 Titles, and even finished in third place at the state tournament in 2021. This year’s team will be looking for another deep run come postseason.

The Spoofhounds are currently 8-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming against Barstow 2-3 in overtime. They have already beaten some stiff competition in the Barstow and Excelsior Spring Tournaments, taking first place in the latter.

Maryville hosted Cameron in their first home game of the season at Bearcat Pitch on September 21, coming away with a commanding 9-1 victory. The Spoofhounds have become accustomed to dominating possession and chances during their games, and this was no exception. Sophomore Tuan Jacobson got things started, scoring just five minutes into the game. Jacobson would get his hat trick of goals in the first half, as Maryville went into the break up 8-1. A goal from Senior Kason Teale a few minutes in the second half gave the Spoofhounds the victory by mercy rule.

Teale has been a consistent varsity player for Maryville over his four years, and has been one of the team’s leading scorers and assisters. Senior Landon Baker and junior Anmol Prabhakar both scored two goals in the game.