The inaugural class of the Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame has been chosen, and it includes three championship teams, six outstanding athletes and one notable Maryville community member.

The Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes:

Mike Flanagan

Flanagan was a back-to-back state wrestling champion in 1979 and 1980 Class A. He was named Outstanding Wrestler for the State of Missouri in both years and a member of multiple district championship teams. Flanagan was also a two-time first team all-conference and all-district linebacker for the 1978 and 1979 Spoofhound football teams.

Taylor Gadbois

A multiple-sport athlete, Gadbois earned several honors during her Spoofhound athletic career. She was a two-time all-state softball selection, a three-time all-district and all-region selection, chosen four times all-conference and was a member of the 2008 Midland Empire Conference championship softball team. Gadbois was a first team all-state basketball selection in 2010 and 2011 and a part of powerhouse basketball teams that finished third at state in 2010 and 2011. She holds, as an individual or team member, four school records in track and field and was a member of the girls team that placed fourth at state in both 2009 and 2010 Class 3. Gadbois continued her athletic success at the University of Missouri where she was an all-star softball player and later played the sport professionally.

Matt Redd

Redd was an all-state selection in basketball in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons. He was a member of the second place state basketball team in 1995, which recorded 31 wins and one loss. He holds multiple school records, including all-time leading scorer in basketball by more than 500 points. A multiple sport athlete, Redd earned all-state honors in 1993 as a defensive back in football and was an outstanding track and field athlete.

Steve Staab

Staab was a three-time individual state wrestling champion, Class Small/Medium, in 1971, 1972 and 1973. He was also a member of back-to-back state champion teams in 1971 and 1972.

William “Bill” Stauffer

Stauffer was a two-time all-state pick for basketball in 1946-47 and 1947-48; a four-time letterman who reached the 400 Club as a senior, which was a record at that time; he was a three-time letterman in football and a two-time letterman in track and field. After graduation, Stauffer had an amazing career playing basketball for the University of Missouri, which retired his jersey and elected him to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. While drafted in the first round of the 1952 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, a sixth pick overall, he instead received a commission in the US Air Force. He left military service in 1954 to work in journalism and later in insurance.

Matt VanCleave

VanCleave was the individual state champion in golf and a member of the 2000 Class 2A state championship team and a member of the Class 3A team that finished in a first-place tie in 2001. He was a four-time all-state, all-district and all-conference selection. VanCleave placed in the top 10 in the state tournament all four years in high school and owns several school records. He was the 2002 Junior College Division II National Champion runner up and chosen a first team Division II All-American.

Dr. Pat Harr

Harr served as team doctor for the Maryville Spoofhounds from 1974 to 2014. To this day, Harr remains a regular servant to the Spoofhound football program, often appearing on the Friday night sidelines during the fall to care for a new generation of Spoofhound athletes. Harr’s care and compassion for Spoofhound athletes has been an important factor in the success of Maryville High School athletics for over 50 years.

1937 Boys Basketball Team

This undefeated team went 32-0 on the season and won the first state championship in Maryville High School history. The team was coached by WH Smith.

1971 Wrestling Team

The 1971 team won the program’s first state title in wrestling for Maryville High School, small/medium class, and was coached by Lonny Wieland.

1981 Baseball Team

The ’81 team won the state title in baseball for Class 2A/3A and finished with a 14-4 record. John Seller was the head coach.

The Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame honors teams and individuals who excelled in various athletic activities over the school district’s storied history or who contributed to Spoofhound Athletics in a meaningful or impactful way. This includes athletes, teams, coaches, administrators and community contributors.

Priority is given to those with significant athletic accomplishments on the high school level, including legacy, sportsmanship, performance and character within the school and Maryville communities.

Inductees are selected by a nominating committee that includes community members, graduates and school district personnel. The inaugural class will be celebrated during an upcoming ceremony in Maryville, slated for early 2024.

The Hall of Fame would like contact information for members, or family members of the 1937, 1971 and 1981 teams. Please contact Kelley Baldwin at 660.562.7433 or halloffame@spoofhounds.org with information so team members or their family representative can be contacted about the induction ceremony.