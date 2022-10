First Annual Lady Hounds Pink Out to #fillthecart was a success due to a supportive community October 4.

More than $1,400 cash donations plus supplies were raised by the Maryville Spoofhound girls golf team from local businesses and community members from Maryville and Tarkio.

These items and money will go to help patients receiving treatment at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville oncology unit through the St. Francis Foundation.