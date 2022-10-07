By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhound Football Team handled Homecoming in style, beating the Benton Cardinals 55-13 in Maryville September 30.

It was a fast start to the game for the Cardinals, scoring on a 52 yard touchdown pass just minutes into the game. Maryville would answer right away however, as junior Derek Quinlin found junior Delton Davis for the 56 yard TD to tie things up. The Spoofhounds wouldn’t look back, as they would score 34 more points during the half to take a 41-7 lead, eventually winning 55-13.

Head Coach Matt Webb is happy with how his team is performing at this point in the season.

“I still feel like all of our goals are still attainable. We are really just focused on going 1-0 each week,” Webb said. “We won; so we are happy about that, and we are focusing on Lutheran North now.”

It was a complete offensive performance for Maryville, as senior Drew Burns ran for 111 yards on just eight carries, while senior Cooper Loe had 49 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Junior Derek Quinlin had 162 yards passing and three touchdowns. The offense has been working on trying to get the running game and passing game going together, and they did just that against Benton. Webb has been happy with the offense this season, especially the play of his quarterback.

“He’s performing well, and executing our offense. He knows where to throw the football,” Webb said. “He’s making good decisions and distributing the ball well. We are scoring over 40 points a football game, so he’s doing a great job leading our offense.”

Maryville now sits at 4-2 on the season, as they look forward to a neutral field match up against Lutheran North on October 8.