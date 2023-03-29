Southern Bank, formerly Citizens Bank & Trust, Maryville, recently announced the addition of David Schmidt as community bank president.

Schmidt was born and raised on the Schmidt family farm, southwest of Maryville. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor of science in agriculture – business and brings 25 years of experience in banking to his new position.

“We stay involved in the communities we serve, and who better to guide that than someone who knows the area as a longtime resident.” says Southern Bank Regional President Mark Eagleton. “David is very well qualified with a lot of experience; We know he’ll serve the important Maryville community well,” says Eagleton.

Schmidt started at US Bank in Maryville as a loan officer and held various titles during his tenure including market president and regional relationship manager.

“Southern Bank was built on being rooted in the community, which is something I value,” says Schmidt who enjoys golfing, Kansas City Chiefs football, Northwest Missouri State football, and spending time with his family. “My wife Dana and I have been fortunate to raise two sons and a daughter here in the Maryville community, and all three of them graduated from Northwest.”

More about Southern Bank includes that the firm has served the financial needs of America’s Heartland for over 135 years, making it one of the oldest financial institutions headquartered in Missouri. Southern Bank offers dynamic and competitive products and services. An intense focus is placed on core values of being strongly rooted within the communities it serves, while offering the innovative technology and ease of accessibility consumers seek from larger banks. Southern Bank is a $4.4 billion financial institution, with 65 locations in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas.