Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk; associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/16/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Governments for Nodaway County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Accounts payable: Checks #82168-82192.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 911 February expense reports; thank you from North Star Advocacy Center; email from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Discussed the Administration Center’s upcoming maintenance projects. Called Billy Mitchell with MEI to discuss the elevator inspection for this week. Walk took part in a WebX training/meeting on elevator safety.

A representative of First Christian Church stopped in to discuss potential American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for their building as it is used as an election precinct. The commission suggested making a formal written request for consideration.

Reviewed and signed a Letter of Support for the City of Maryville establishing connection to Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSEIN) in Northwest Missouri.

Bid opening was held for county maintenance road rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. Burns made a motion to accept the rock bids as presented. All were in favor. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor. A call was put in to Jim Knox, Norris Quarries regarding pricing submitted for Washington Township.

A call was returned to Roger Florea, trustee in Hopkins Township, to discuss Road #147 and CART Rock.

Inspected Road #507 in Green Township, Road #601 in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Rex Wallace, assessor, presented a property that is looking to become tax exempt. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, Schraeder Law Firm to discuss. While on the phone, the assessor asked for clarification on the relationship chart.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/23/2023 at which time they will travel to Cameron for their regional Northwest County Commissioners meeting. They will be back in the office on 3/28/2023.

March 23, 2023

Walker, Burns and Scott Walk traveled to Cameron, to attend the regional Northwest Counties Commissioners meeting.

The commission will be back in session on 3/28/2023.