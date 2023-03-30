The Nodaway County Ambulance District Board met on March 8 to discuss the following district business.

The Maryville Rescue Squad reported that they had a meeting with the docudrama committee. There will be a meeting with the North Nodaway School District sometime in October.

Director of Operations Bill Florea gave his report. The sales tax payment for the month was $126,379.19. The ESO PM and scheduling modules are set up. Training has started for management, with a few bugs still to be worked out. The board approved to pay for PALS and ACLS classes for PRN staff. There was an employee vacation time change request, which was approved by the board. Two weeks does not equal 80 hours for a 24-hr shift, so it was changed.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz said she has been working on getting some of the old trips paid. Seems as when they get the invoices, they are not being sent to the claims department. Have made numerous calls to them to get things moving.

Training Manager Becky Mercer reported the EMR class finished up. The EMT-B class is meeting Monday and Wednesday through May 17. The district had a virtual inspection for the state and passed, the certificate should be issued soon. The board approved purchasing a IStimulate for the paramedic program at a cost of $7,995. Mercer described the program and how it will be utilized. Mercer is working on dates for a BLS instructor class, and John Maxwell is working on dates for the EVOC class. A letter of review for the paramedic program will be submitted as soon as they get the state number. There will be a paramedic program starting June 1 and running through October 2024.

It was discussed at the employee meeting about having the gray polos all year, or keep it divided between the grays and the official blue uniform. Employees wanted to have the gray polos all year round. There was discussion about having employees wear long sleeve polos or pullovers.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments were approved at $5,208.98, while invoices to be sent for collections were approved at $13,432,85.

It was brought up by board member Phil Rickabaugh that Maryville should be the next rescue squad considered for a new rescue truck.