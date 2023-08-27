South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I
(South Avenue to Highway V)
- With contractor VF Anderson Builders, LLC nearing substantial completion, a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony has been scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. Please save the date and consider joining us on the corridor to celebrate this significant community achievement. The City of Maryville would like the opportunity to thank the businesses, property owners, and citizens who have shown tremendous patience and support throughout this process.
- “Substantial completion” is a contractual term signifying that the contractor has met the majority of obligations included in the contract. Final restoration and landscaping will continue, along with final punch list items, and/or repairs that are identified in project walkthroughs.
- The contractor is installing street trees according to the approved landscaping plan. The plan was created by a landscape architect who performed a line-of-sight study for traffic and business signage during the design process. The City of Maryville will adjust the location and placement of these as necessary should any concerns arise in the future.
- The project is approximately 95% complete.
South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase II
(Highway V to Highway 71 Bypass)
- On April 10, 2023, the City of Maryville approved an ordinance to execute the RAISE Grant Agreement with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). The grant agreement provides the project with $5.9 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant funding.
- Construction bids were opened on Thursday, August 17th resulting in one (1) bid significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate. The City of Maryville is working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to identify options and possible next steps. We remain confident that an acceptable solution can be found and improvements can continue south as originally designed.
