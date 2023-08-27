The new staff at North Nodaway is front: Lindsey Byrd, fifth grade; Brylie Goff, first grade; Zoie Owings, K-12 music; Lori Harris, middle school math; Traci Westfall, elementary special education; back: Kennedy Titus, elementary paraprofessional; Heather Townsend, elementary principal; Kelly Dailey, junior high, high school paraprofessional; Ashley Early, fourth grade; Jake Hoy, high school math; Nathan Schoonover, high school business; and Jess Greiman, K-12 PE.
Don’t miss our Print-Exclusive coverage of the new Nodaway County school employees – Page 3 of this week’s NNL.
Facebook Comments