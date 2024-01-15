The Special Olympics of Missouri recently named the outstanding individuals in each of its five regions.

For the north area, Shirley Heideman was named the 2023 Outstanding Coach of the Year and Nate Carter was named the 2023 Outstanding Athlete of the Year. Both were invited, but only Heideman attended the luncheon at the Special Olympics Training for Life campus in Jefferson City.

Carter’s nomination read in part: “Nate is an athlete that you can depend on to be at practice on time and he always has a cheery disposition. He helps (with) set and tear down, supports his teammates by helping his coach in drills… Nate always smiles and does exactly what is asked of him… Nate is a prime example of an athlete that will go out of his way to help all those around him.”

Heideman’s nomination, read in part: “has given her local athletes the opportunities to participate in basketball, bocce, track and field, bowling and softball. She has recruited new coaches to help her in these sports, She does not let an athlete sit on the sidelines. She works hard to promote area fundraisers… She is a great example of a well-rounded, fair, enthusiastic, fun and passionate coach to all of her athletes. We could not have the program we have without her leadership and compassion for SOMO.”