FBS All-Conference Players, 2023.

As the 2023 college football season came to a close, we now have the All-Conference players per capita map. Just under eight percent, or 1,183 of the 14,898 FBS players made an All-Conference team. The top category or region extending from Texas to West Virginia, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, contains 43% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 182 players or 15%, followed by Florida (120) and California (91). Missouri had 17 and Iowa 11 of these players. Altogether, 46 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference players. A little over 3 percent, or 40, were foreign players, primarily from Australia and Canada.