The July 11 portion of the Parnell Duck Race saw cloudy skies for the annual parade. Grand Marshals for the event were Bob and Anna Parker, who were chauffeured through the parade by Junior Powell in his 1973 baby blue Cadillac convertible. The Parkers were married in 1977. Anna spent one term on the Parnell City Council and Bob served two terms as mayor. Anna has enjoyed her time sewing for 4-H raffles.