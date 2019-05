Shirlie Kay Kiser Bunkowski, 80, Barnard, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home.

Services will be held at 7 pm, Friday, May 3 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service.

Following the service, Mrs. Bunkowski’s body will be cremated. A private family burial of cremains will be held at a later time in the Barnard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.