Shirley Marie Loch, 88, Maryville, died Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born April 9, 1935, in Hopkins, to Lowell A. and Inna Y. Clymens Hudson. She graduated high school in Hopkins.

On March 25, 1953, she married Harlan E. Loch, in Gravity, IA. They had lived for a time in Providence, RI, then for many years in Hopkins, later moving to Maryville. He preceded her in death December 26, 1976.

Mrs. Loch worked many years in production at NEBS in Maryville. She had dealt in antiques and she and her sister had a booth at the Jesse James Antique Mall in St. Joseph.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hopkins.

Mrs. Loch’s body has been cremated. Graveside services and burial Thursday, March 28 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.