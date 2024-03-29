Pamela Dickey, 70, Maryville, formerly of Fort Wayne, IN, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born June 13, 1953, in Indianapolis, IN, to Robert L. and Ollie L. “Rippy” Dickey. She graduated high school in Indiana.

She was a homemaker.

Ms. Dickey’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Indiana.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.