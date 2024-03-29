Michael Bart Mercer, 50, King City, died Tuesday, March 21, 2024, at his home.

He was born August 9, 1973, in San Antonio, TX, to Jerry Robert Mercer Sr. and Linda Darlene Kiolbassa.

On May 19, 2000, he married Becky Walters in Albany.

Mr. Mercer was a paramedic for the Nodaway County Ambulance District. He was also a volunteer firefighter at the King City Fire Department.

He founded the Missouri Whitetail Deer Hunters Facebook Page.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 26 at the First Christian Church, King City. Burial was in Ford City Cemetery, Ford City.

Memorial may be made to Mike Mercer Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.