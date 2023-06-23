Carl R. “Dick” Dunn, 85, Maitland, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was born to Fred Dunn and Ruby Jennings Dunn-Goff in Bolckow.

Dick married Tina L. Guthrie on October 8, 1961.

Dick started his work ethics very young, he started driving trucks at 14 years old. His trucking career started with Crouch Brothers of St. Joseph. He started working as a scale operator at

Maitland Rock Quarry in 1969. After several years at the quarry, he moved on to a career as a field office manager for Koss Construction of Topeka, KS.

Dick was a member of Maitland Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, and Byron Dunn; sister, Donnelle Hutson.

Survivors include his wife, Tina; daughters, Lori Dunn, Roxanne Coffelt (Barry) and Charolette Dunn (Brad); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at simplifyfunerals.com.