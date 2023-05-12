Wendell F. Palmer, 97, Barnard, passed from this life on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Wendell was born on March 28, 1926, in Maryville, to Theodore F. and Esther (Neidel) Palmer. They preceded him in death. He graduated from Central High School, St. Joseph. He served in the US Army until 1952.

On March 13, 1952, he married Irene Monday at the First United Methodist Church, in Maryville. They lived on a farm West of Barnard their whole married life. Irene passed from this life on November 5, 2015.

Wendell has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services and burial will be at 2 pm, Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery following the service.

The family will greet friends at the cemetery from 1 to 2 pm, Friday, May 12, just before the service.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials can be directed to the Asera Care Hospice, 301 E Price Ave, Suite B, Savannah, MO 64485, or to the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, MO 64423.