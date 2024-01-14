To the citizens of Nodaway County,

Some of you may recall that in 2016 when I campaigned for sheriff, I said I intended to complete two terms as sheriff if the citizens elected me. I am grateful that I was elected and it has been my privilege to serve you. My second term as your sheriff will expire on January 1, 2025. I also promised to leave with you a better sheriff’s office that would continue to serve you. I am confident that I have made good on that promise and I will leave you with the best trained, dedicated and ethical deputies.

I would like to thank all of the men and women who worked for me with integrity and professionalism. Your service has been invaluable. Thank you for your dedication to this difficult profession. I’m sure you will all do well and I look forward to seeing you do great and courageous things. Stay safe.

I am very proud of the work this office has accomplished. There have been numerous life-saving awards earned. Complex investigations have been completed and presented for prosecution. Deputies not only support each other, but they also work to provide the best outcome for our citizens. We have partnered with the local victim’s advocacy center, and we are part of the Sexual Assault Review Team that utilizes “best practices” to help our sexual assault survivors.

As part of my promise to leave you with a better sheriff’s office, I wanted to leave you with the person who I believe is ready to handle my job as your next sheriff. That person is Captain Austin Hann. Hann started his career with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office in 2010. He is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. For the past two years, he has been preparing for this opportunity by being responsible for patrol supervisions and administrative duties. He has worked on yearly budget proposals and he has a strong working knowledge of our jail operations. Austin has proven that he is a leader. He is also active in committees that work to improve law enforcement’s response to public needs. Austin has my full support in the election next year.

I appreciate all the support and trust you have given me as your sheriff.

Your sheriff,

Randy Strong