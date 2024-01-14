Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/4/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice #123.1167.11-1 for Snyder & Associates.

Sheriff Randy Strong stopped in to give updates on the sheriff’s office and jail activity. Major Scott Wedlock spoke with the commission regarding the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant. A call was put in to Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, for an update. Currently waiting for an addendum to a contract with Integrity Steel for the doors.

The commission reviewed information from the NWMO Child Support budget request. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton worked on budgetary items with the commission.

A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in with a question on Road #764.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, reviewed Ordinance #08162006 and the ballot language from the county-wide use tax in August of 2006. Both documents were sent to county attorney Ivan Schraeder for review. Schraeder recommended language for amending the ordinance.

A call was also put in to City of Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel to discuss the County Use Tax and the 911 Oversight Board.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/11/2024.