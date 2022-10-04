Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/29/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Taylor Concrete Plumbing; American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the Elks.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81283-81287.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report, letter from Sheriff Strong regarding weapon inventory trade-in.

Alice Schieffer, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, brought in new hire Cheyenne Murphy, accounting assistant, to introduce to the commission. Murphy is replacing Schieffer. A call was put in to Jerri Dearmont regarding a letter received from Brandon Jenson, program manager for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG.) Dearmont explained that the county is not eligible for CDBG funds until the 2023 grant cycle as they currently have a grant open.

The commission returned a call to a resident of Polk Township who has a concern with a hidden drive on Road #607. The commission looked at the location and contacted Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor. Another call was returned to a resident with a concern regarding a retaining wall being built. He reported that he had talked with Jim Wiederholt, city of Maryville, and a resolution had been discussed.

The designation of delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Annual Conference was filled out and returned.

Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, called to discuss Reconnecting Communities Grant opportunities.

The commission, along with Engle inspected Road #607 in Polk Township, a crossing on Road #33 in Lincoln Township, Road #92 and a crossing at Road #92 both in Hopkins Township, Bridges #521, #547 and #547005 all in Green Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Rex Wallace, assessor, visited with the Commission on solar energy farms looking at Nodaway County. Wallace gave updates and discussed licensing and road agreements. Wallace gave updates on projects he is working on.

Patton reported that a Grant Township resident had called in to report that Zimmerman Hauling had done a good job spreading the CART rock.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton discussed FY22 budget amendments that will be needed. The amendment process will take a few weeks to put together and a hearing date will be scheduled.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/04/2022.