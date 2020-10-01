Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/22/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: signed letter for Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) for an EDA Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant, Public Service Commission on Empire District Electric Company d/b/a Liberty District, signed form for the sheriff’s department for the Missouri surplus contract.

Lindsey Chaffin and Spencer Jones, Great River Engineering, stopped in to talk to the commission about 2021 projects.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Lily White, Maryville Chamber director discussed hours worked with the county assisting with the CARES Act Funds application process. McKim and White also made a formal request for CARES Funds that would be used to assist with a local marketing a shop Nodaway campaign. Burns suggested the commission call the state treasurer to ensure this is an allowable expense.

The commission inspected Road #807 and #789 in Hughes Township and Roads #759, 758 and #751 all in White Cloud Township. These roads are within Enel’s White Cloud Wind Project being worked on to be taken back over by the townships.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission did a walk-through inspection of the Courthouse with Angie Gaebler of Strata Architecture and Preservation. Gaebler will be working with the county clerk’s office to gather further maintenance information.

Geist Heating and Cooling looked at an air conditioning unit not working correctly. They will be around to work on the unit on September 25.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 9/29/2020.