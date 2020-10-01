Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 13 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 787 confirmed cases; 2 probable cases

 72 active cases

 707 released from isolation

 24 total hospitalizations

 3 current hospitalization

 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 10-19 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 females between 40-49 years of age

 3 females and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 2 females between 60-69 years of age

 1 female between 70-79 years of age

 1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.