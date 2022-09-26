Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/13/22. The motion passed.

Approved: N/A

Public comment: None

Accounts payable: #81239-81251.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Fastenal for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: letter of resignation from Deputy Jeremiah Bragg, Northwest Regional Communication Center August expenditures, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) certificate of completion, sheriff inmate report for August 2022, sales tax / use tax / road and bridge special sales tax reports.

Jim Patterson, chief strategy officer and Chris Thompson from Fastwyre Broadband, discussed broadband services for Nodaway County. Also present: Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor. The Commission agreed to a letter of support.

Reviewed and approved an application for placement of utility/facility within right-of-way from Grand River Mutual. Thomas Hudlemeyer was notified of the approval.

Reviewed for changes to the FY23 liability renewal survey and property and equipment renewal application. These were both approved and returned to MOPERM.

Reviewed an engineering estimate for Village O reconstruction as provided by Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, with possible use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program.

A resident of Polk Township called with questions on the road outside his home. He was referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor.

The Commission reviewed the final audit from the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.

The commission, along with Engle inspected road conditions on Road #971 in Grant Township and in Jackson Township, they looked at a tube on Roads #670, #433, #679 and #652.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Becky Albrecht, met with the commission to discuss Greater Northwest Days 2023 and delivered a request for funds.

Amy Dowis and Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, called in to the commission to discuss funding opportunities through the Reconnecting Community Pilot Grant. Dowis asked the commission to discuss potential projects that might qualify.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 9/22/2022.