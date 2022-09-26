The Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force received a $5,000 charitable gift from the Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust and a $10,000 charitable gift from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust. Courtney Jimenez, assistant vice president and trust officer of US Bank Private Wealth Management presented the checks to Jackie Cochenour, Children’s Advocacy Task Force director.

Cochenour said, “Both grants will aid in the operational costs associated with the task force to ensure advocacy, trauma informed response and prevention services are maintained and continue to expand in our Northwest Missouri communities and school districts. This includes direct coordinated community response services to sexual, physical and emotional abuse investigations as well as violence prevention efforts for youth and adults.

“The task force firmly believes it is every adult’s responsibility to keep our children safe and be a trusted adult for anyone in need, no matter how big or how small they are,” she continued. “Strengthening and expanding direct community services and prevention efforts is key to uplifting and ending abuse in our region. The grants received will allow these efforts to continue.”