The Nodaway County Senior Center is able to give 50 percent tax credits on donations of $100 or more as announced at the April 19 meeting of the Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate.

Under the Missouri Department of Revenue Food Pantry, Homeless Shelter or Soup Kitchen Tax Credit, any taxpayer who donates cash of at least $100 or more may claim a tax credit against the tax imposed by Chapter 143 RSMo. Donations must be made to facilities within the state. Credits cannot exceed $2,500 per taxpayer per year, cannot exceed the taxpayer’s tax liability and cannot be sold or transferred. All claims must be filed by April 15 of the fiscal year.

The senior center qualifies under the soup kitchen part. For more information, contact Administrator Amie Firavich.

Nominations are open for board members through May 11. For more information, contact Firavich.

The senior center is looking for used entryway mats. Firavich has decided to quit the clean mat service which was charging $44 per week. The staff has said they are willing to wash the mats.

Vice President Joe Baumli plans to speak directly with Herzog, St. Joseph, about the re-coating of the parking lot. He has been working through the city so far. No date has been given.

McGinness Electric, Maryville, has moved and wired the air conditioner which was displaced by the installation of the new walk-in freezer.

The men’s restroom water heater has not been installed. Baumli is supposed to see about to the installation. The new freezer’s outside walls will need touched up this summer.

The senior center is going to sell the two reach-in free-standing freezers with wheels. Firavich will look up to see what price to ask for them. Both are plug-in units.

Discussion was held on recycling. Firavich said there needs to be a place to store the recyclables until it is taken away from the center. Baumli has asked for help from the Host Lions Club in transporting the recyclables.

The senior center was open 23 days in March and averaged 44 meals per day in congregate or dine-in meals and averaged 84 home-delivered meals per day.